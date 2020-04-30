Charlie was born in Marion to the late Sylvanus P. and Frances V. (Stafford Stokes) Bobson. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 23, 2020. Charlie was a 1953 graduate of Marion High School and honorably served in the United States Airforce from 1954-1957.
He lived in southern California for a period of years where he studied at the Los Angeles Trade School and he also studied at the Los Angeles City College. He returned to Marion in the early 1970s and opened Turpins Glass Shop. He owned and operated Turpins until his retirement in in 1992. On July 14, 1973 he married Katherine I. Russell. Mrs. Bobson survives.
Charlie Bob was a dedicated and faithful member of Allen Temple AME Church where he sang in the choir and served as a trustee. He was a lifetime member of the NAACP, Gideons International, the South Marion Businessman’s Club and a loyal member of the Marion Metro Exchange Club where he received the Exchangite of the Year award. He served on the board of directors for the Marion Senior Center and Community Rehab Project. He was dedicated to his community in many ways. Charlie Bob and Katherine enjoyed traveling coast to coast and especially loved their annual trips to Jamaica during the Christmas season. Charlie Bob was a kind soul and had a unique sense of humor and clever way of telling it like it is.
He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 46 years, Katherine I. Bobson, Marion; siblings, Paul L. (Deborah) Bobson, Las Vegas; Marilyn L. (George) Stith and Janet E. Pettiford, both of Anderson; Linda K. Bobson, R. Kate (James) Morgan, Shirley A. (Walter) Weaver, all of Marion; sisters-in-law, Berdina Bobson and Lana Smith, both of Marion; a host of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Harris, Alta Black and Thelma Kemp; his brother, Russell D. Bobson
The visitation and graveside service for Charlie Bob will be announced at a later date. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Allen Temple AME Church, 3440 S. Washington Street, Marion, IN 46953 or Gideons International, 3224 E. 200 N. Marion, IN 46952. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilert duncan.com.
