LaVerne Mae Tippey, 70, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 3:40 am on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Seattle, Washington, on February 4, 1950, to Vernon and Blanche (Shepherd) Eklund. On June 17, 1972, she married her loving and faithful husband, David Tippey, who survives.
LaVerne graduated from Mount Healthy High School and continued her post-secondary education at Marion College (now Indiana Wesleyan University), where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in elementary education. She taught kindergarten at J.C. Knight for three years. She worked with Living Water Christian Bookstore, where she sold Bibles and took great pleasure imprinting their name as she prayed for them. She was a member of Brookhaven Wesleyan Church and Bible Study Fellowship.
Many people knew LaVerne for selling Tupperware, as well as her love for violets (flowers), sewing, and reading. She will be remembered as a prayer warrior, a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, and one who could often be found studying her Bible. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and beloved daughter-in-law, who had a great relationship with all who knew her. “Who can find a virtuous woman?...Strength and honour are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come,” (Proverbs 31:10a, 25).
In addition to her husband of nearly 48 years, survivors include her daughters, Angela (Kent) Santee of Marion and Sara Tippey of Indianapolis; son, Dr. Brett (Rachel) Tippey of Kent, OH; sisters, Priscilla Anderson of Panama City, FL, Virginia Eklund of Covington, KY, and Beth (Terry) Prater of Marion; granddaughter, Meredith Santee of Marion; grandsons, Aedan Santee of Marion, Ivan Tippey and Ezekiel Tippey, both of Kent, OH; seven nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Robert (Alleta) Tippey of Marion.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her mother- and father-in-law, Dr. Byron (Helen) Tippey.
A memorial visitation for LaVerne is from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon at Brookhaven Wesleyan Church, with a Celebration of Life beginning at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Brookhaven Wesleyan Church, 2960 E. 38th St., Marion, IN 46953 (www.brookhavenwesleyan.org) or Alzheimer’s Association, 50 E. 91st St., Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.