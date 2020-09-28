LaVern C. Lett Jr., 90, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was born on November 18, 1929, in South Bend, to the late LaVern C. Lett Sr. and Helen Lett (Jones). LaVern graduated from Marion High School in 1947 and then served proudly in the Air Force from 1947-1961. He married Pauline N. Yanes on July 25, 1975, and she survives. They attended Bethel Worship Center together for many years. LaVern retired from General Motors in 1990, after 26 years. LaVern was a board member for the NAACP and owned Contact News. He enjoyed photography; so much so that he was a photographer in the Air Force. He also was a terrific boxer.
LaVern is survived by his wife Pauline N. Lett, Marion; children, Daniel (Jennifer) Bazan, Gilbert (Rhonda) Bazan, Miguel (Evelyn) Bazan, Teresa (Mark) Gulley, and Michael (Janita) Coyle; siblings, George Lett Sr, Kathy (William) Jones, Phyllis (Milton) Weatherly; sister-in-law, Shirley Lett; grandchildren, Ryan, Corey, Gilbert Jr., Angelo, Miguel Jr., Krista, Erica, and Shania; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, LaVern C. Lett Sr. and Helen Lett (Jones); brother, Noah Lett; sister Loraine (Marshall) Williams; and sister-in-law, Faye Lett.
Arrangements for LaVern have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953, where due to COVID-19, there will be a private service held for immediate family members only.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
