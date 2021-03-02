Lauren Ashlii Wilson passed away Friday, Feb. 26th. She was born on Jan. 25th, 1983 in Roswell, New Mexico and lived in Battle Creek, Michigan until her sophomore year when she moved with her family to Marion. She graduated 3rd in her class at Lakeview High School and attended Indiana Wesleyan where she received a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She enjoyed travel and spent part of her nursing career as a travel nurse. She loved taking care of newborns and their mothers. She loved her friends, her Mustang, Rob Thomas, her dogs, her family, and the color Pink, which was evident from the moment you met her. She lit up every room she walked into and always had a smile on her face and perfectly manicured nails to match. She was a true Disney fan and commonly referred to herself as Princess L.
Lauren is survived by her parents Scott (Lynn Allen) Wilson and Tamara Wolfe, Her stepmother Angela Wilson and stepfathers Tim Wolfe and Douglas Walker. Her Brothers Michael (Arianna) Wilson and Andrew (Stephanie) Walker, Sisters Skye Wilson and Jackie (Ian) Dickerson. Her Grandmother Karen Edwards, Grandfather Hugh (Donna) Wilson, Her Step Grandmother Roberta Ruppert, Her nieces Gabrielle, Isabel, Lennon, Nephew Damian, and her faithful canine Louis. She was also loved dearly by a long list of Aunts, Uncles, cousins and the best friends in the world who were all members of what she called Team Lauren. She was preceded in death by her Grandfather Richard Johnson and Grandmother Helen Johnson.
