Laura R. Jolliff, 41, of LaFontaine, passed away at 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020 at Rolling Meadows Health and Rehabilitation.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 at Banquo Christian Church, 8924 S 900 W 35, LaFontaine, Indiana, with Pastor Harold Smith officiating.
Friends and family may call one hour prior to the funeral service, starting at 10 a.m., at the church.
Funeral services have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Home, LaFontaine Chapel, 104 South Main Street, LaFontaine, Indiana 46940.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
