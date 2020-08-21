Laura Louise Bartlett, age 77, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Laura was born August 30, 1942 in Marion, IN to Ralph and Rebecca Davis Porter. Laura graduated from Jefferson Township High School. She received her bachelors degree from Taylor University and her masters at Indiana University. She was a clerk for the Indiana House of Representatives for over 35 years.
She is the widow of Richard Bartlett. Laura is survived by her brother George (Rosemarie) Porter of Marshville, North Carolina. Laura shared special moments with her niece, Lisa Blinn , Marion, IN nephews, Stephen Porter, Marion, IN, Neal Porter, Indianapolis and Keith Porter, Marshville, NC.
A Celebration of Laura's life will be held at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com for the Bartlett family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.