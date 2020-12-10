Laura “Lois” Miller, 77, went to be with her loved ones in Heaven on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Lois was born on April 5, 1943 to Lenard and Irene (Pope) Mooneyhan. She was married to her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Thomas Miller, on June 18, 1961. Together, they had two children, Lorinda (Buff) Fuller and Tod (Kassie) Miller.
Lois was a retired hairdresser and homemaker. She loved vacationing in Gulf Shores and walking on the beach looking for shells. She enjoyed sewing, and was always the go-to for any of the family’s sewing needs. Lois absolutely loved to be surrounded by family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren that she would babysit often over the years.
