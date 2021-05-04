Laura E. Mattiello, 97, of Marion, passed away at 10:50 am on Monday, May 3, 2021, at her residence. She was born on Thursday, May 10, 1923, to Vaughn Grant and Anna Moon. She was married to Patrick A. Mattiello, who preceded her in death.
Laura was a retail attendant with Hills Department Store. She enjoyed working in her yard but especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
(0) comments
