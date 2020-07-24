Laura E. Johnson, 84, Marion, passed away at 5:58 pm on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born in Marion on Sunday, January 12, 1936, to Edward and Lillian (Buck) Oden. She was married to Bobby Johnson, who preceded her in death.
Laura was a Certified Nursing Assistant throughout her life. She liked to play Bingo and work in her garden.
She is survived by daughters, Wilma (Bob) Crouse of Swayzee, Mary (Steve) Cornett of Marion, Lora (Joel) Ellis of Denver, and Millie (Randy) Adkins of Marion; son, Jim (Stacy) Henry of Marion; step-daughter, Cindy Havens of Marion; step-sons, Bob Johnson of Marion, Danny Turner of MO, Joe (Debbie) Johnson of Greenville, TN, and Gary (Grace) Johnson of Elizabethtown, KY; 18 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; sons, Eddie Henry and Oren Adkins; and step-daughter, Dixie Young.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Laura's life will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will take place at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
Due to state mandates, anyone in attendance is required to wear a face covering.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
