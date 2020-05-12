Laundle W. Black, 55, Kokomo, passed away at 8:57 am on Friday, May 8, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, October 4, 1964, to Judge and Doris (Love) Davis.
Laundle graduated from Marion High School and was a detailer with Barry Bunker Chevrolet in Marion. He enjoyed fishing and sports and had played basketball in his younger years. Laundle also enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his children.
Survivors include his parents; five sons, Laundle Shepherd of Marion, Kenny Wayne of WI, Daytwon Black of Marion, Khalei Black of Marion, and Lashawn Ricketts of Kokomo; two daughters, Latondra Shepherd of NC and Kiley Black of Marion; two brothers, Reynaldo (Lisa) Davis of Indianapolis and Robert Lawrence of Marion; sisters, Tammie Mallard of Marion and Tammie Black of MN; brothers, James Black of Indianapolis and Anthony Jackson of MI; three grandchildren; girlfriend, Mallory Mayfield; and two special friends, Andrew Lee Williams and Leo Riley.
A private visitation and service will be held for Laundle with burial following at Estates of Serenity.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
