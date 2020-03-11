Laudie Slone, age 92, of Huntington, died at 9:46 a.m. Monday, Mar. 9, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Laudie was born on Feb. 9, 1928 in Knott County, Kentucky, the daughter of Caney and Lilly May (Vance) Hall.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington.
Funeral services held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 12 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Brunk Conley officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service.
Burial will be in Gardens of Memory in Huntington County.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.bailey love.com.
