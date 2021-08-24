Lasara Ellen “Sally” Huffman (Pierce) departed the earth suddenly on Aug 22, 2021, to live in Heavenly Glory with Jesus and her loved ones. She would want you to know that her work here is done. She received a call, an offer she could not refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This call comes with a huge benefit, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. She was 84 years young at her passing, so she knows a lot of people in Heaven.
She was born at home (on the kitchen table, we heard), on Dec 4, 1936 in Upland, Indiana, to Emmaline J. Pierce (Burch) and William “Bill” Pierce, who she called Mother and Daddy. She got her great cooking skills from her mother, and her love of reading, especially westerns, from her daddy. Sally got to visit some of the places she read about, the Mogollon Ridge, Tombstone, Tucson, and the like. She cooked a lot of great meals for us, one of her specialties being pan-fried bluegill and bass straight from the pond on her farm. She also made the best fudge in the world!
