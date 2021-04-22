Larry Wayne Harris, 70, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, peacefully at his La Fontaine residence, with his family by his side as he had wished for. Larry fought the good fight but sadly lost the battle with an extended illness. He was born in London, Kentucky, on April 10, 1951, to the late Helen Marie (Wagner) and Roy Harris. Larry worked at Everett Electric until he was injured. He married Debra Vetor on March 28, 1972.
Larry had a love for coon hunting with his best buds. He enjoyed golfing, wheeling and dealing, and fixing up old hot rods. Larry always made sure his kids and grandkids always had fun things to enjoy like riding 4-wheelers, mopeds, and snowmobiles. He liked listening to FOX News and watching basketball.
