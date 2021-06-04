Larry W Denton, 70, of Marion, passed away at 7:20 pm on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Marion General Hospital due to health issues. He was born in Bellevue, Kentucky, on Thursday, September 7, 1950, to Bobbie and Betty (Henderson) Gulley.
Larry worked at Thompson (RCA) for 36 years. He loved to travel, work puzzles, and collect knives and watches.
