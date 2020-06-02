Larry R. Herring, 70, of Huntington, IN, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by one daughter, Tricia Ness.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Diabetes Association in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St. Huntington, IN. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaney hartfuneralhome.com.
