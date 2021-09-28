Larry R. Glass, 80, Upland, passed away at 9:31 pm on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at University Nursing Center. He was born in Gaston, Indiana, on Saturday, June 7, 1941, to Harry and Beulah (Reeves) Glass. On August 13, 1960, he married Flora Z. Brown and she survives.
Larry graduated from Gaston High School and worked as a tool inspector for Chrysler until he retired. He was a member of Muddobbers Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed being outdoors and planting trees, so after retirement he became a tree farmer. He enjoyed being around people and singing. He sang in a gospel group called, "The Believers". Larry enjoyed attending the Jeep Jamborees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.