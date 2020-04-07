Larry R. Breedlove of Marion, IN, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 04, 2020 at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. He was born in Marion to Maxine and Kenneth Breedlove. He married Donna (Boxell) Breedlove and she survives. Larry was a lifelong resident of Marion. He loved playing and watching sports. Third base was his corner. He especially loved his Marion Giants and IU basketball. He was very social, and enjoyed playing Euchre with friends. He especially enjoyed performing his talented dance moves with his wife Donna. Many accolades were won over the years for their special moves. He was the first one on the dance floor and last one to leave.
Also surviving are his two children-Candy (Bailey) Frye, and Mark Breedlove; four brothers- Dane, Jack, Bob, and Ken; one sister – Karen.
Larry’s father Kenneth Breedlove and mother Maxine Breedlove and one sister- Fairy King preceded him in death.
Due to the current pandemic, there will only be graveside services for immediate family. If so inclined, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International PO Box 26224 Indianapolis, IN 46226-0244 .
Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancy funeralhomes.com
