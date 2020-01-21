Larry Mason Keiffer, 78, of LaFontaine, died Jan. 19, 2020 in Fort Wayne.
Visitation is 3 – 7 p.m., Jan. 24, at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Rev. Gerald Moreland and Pastor Mike Gallant officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in Mt. Etna Cemetery in Huntington County.
Memorial donations to Hancock County 4-H Agriculture Association, Huntington County 4-H, or Mt. Etna United Methodist Church, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary.
March 11, 1941 – Jan. 19, 2020
Larry Mason Keiffer
