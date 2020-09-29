Larry M. Zook, 79, of Huntington, IN died at 8:30 am September 25, 2020.
Burial will be at Lancaster Cemetery in Huntington County at 1:30 pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Honorary Pallbearers: Gabrielle Coates, Geoffrey Coates, Lesley Zook, Kaitlyn Zook and Phillip Zook. Family and friends are invited, please social distance.
Larry was born on March 4, 1941, sharing the birthdate with his father, in Huntington to Emmett and Elsie (Bardsley) Zook Thomas.
Memorials may be made in memory of Larry to the Salamonie Church of the Brethren or the Huntington Fire Department, “Larry Zook Memorial Fund” in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, Huntington, IN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.