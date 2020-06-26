Larry Little, 65, Marion, passed away in his home at 1:04 am on Friday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by his daughter, Stephanie, his granddaughter, Destanie, and his sister, Barbara. He was born in Beattyville, Kentucky, on Friday, January 14, 1955, to Herman and Hattie (Morgan) Little.
Larry graduated from Marion High School and was a self-employed painter throughout his life. He enjoyed going on fishing trips to Canada, as well as deer hunting, shooting, and hanging out with his friends.
He is survived by his mother, Hattie Little; daughter, Stephanie (Dennis) Ball of Fort Wayne; son, Chavis (Emily) Little of Marion; granddaughter, Destanie Ball; grandsons, Seth Ball, Cadian Little, and Braycien Little; and sisters, Donna Dunlap of WV and Barbara (David) Ordaz of Marion. Larry left behind a special uncle, A.C. Caudill; a special friend, Jerry Poling; his dog, Susie; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who will surely miss him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Little; brother, James Little; and sister, Arlene Turner.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Grant Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Larry’s life will begin at 2:00 pm. Rev. Dr. Tom Mansbarger will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local humane society.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
