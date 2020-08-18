Larry L. Stinger, 71, of Marion, Indiana, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Ft. Wayne.
Larry was born in Elwood, Indiana, on April 19, 1949, son of the late Harry and Garnet (Boyer) Stinger. He graduated from Fairmount High School in 1967. Larry married Paula J. Hawkins on May 6, 1979. Paula preceded him in death on May 27, 2017. Larry had worked at Kmart for many years, but retired from Dollar General where he was a Fork Lift Driver. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed golf and bowling, which he was very good at, along with watching NASCAR, the Indianapolis Colts and the Indianapolis Pacers on TV. He had a motorcycle he loved riding.
Larry is survived by sister, Kathy (Joseph) Amato, Port St. Lucie, Florida; brother, Terry (Jennifer) Stinger, Seminole, Florida; sister-in-law, Patty Stinger, Jonesboro; nephew, Jason Beck; nieces, Stephanie Turner, Amy Stinger, Annette Green, Christina Zajdel, and Rebecca Flanders; along with several cousins.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother, Gary Stinger; and sister, Brenda Jean Stinger.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana where visitation will be on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 11AM-1PM. Funeral Service will begin at 1 PM with Pastor Carla Rice officiating. Burial will be at Park Cemetery. Due to COVID 19 restrictions please follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
