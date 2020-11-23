Larry L Felton, 80, of Marion, passed away on November 20, 2020 at 6am at Heritage Pointe in Warren, IN. Larry was born on December 1, 1939 to James B and Glennis (Lee) Felton of Wells county.
Larry graduated from Van Buren High School in 1957. He married Judith Ann (Persinger) Felton in June of 1962 in Santa Ana California. Larry worked at Foster Forbes for 45 years. He enjoyed snowmobiling, cars and especially working on his corvette.
