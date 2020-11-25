Larry L. Conner, 82, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Englewood, Florida. Larry was born on September 16, 1938, to the late James Conner and Margaret Stover. He graduated from Marion High School, class of 1957. He married Jeanne Conner, and she survives in Florida. Larry became a police officer and was very passionate about his career. He worked for the Marion Police Department, and then he worked as a security officer for the Ringling Art Museum after he moved to Florida. He had previously been a member of Mount Olive United Methodist Church. He enjoyed watching sports, the Tampa Bay Rays and Colts being his favorites, painting, and watching sci-fi movies.
Larry is survived by his wife, Jeanne, Sarasota, FL; step-father, James (Evelyn) Stover, Upland; son, Michael (Lucy) Conner, Jonesboro; daughter, Candice Conner, Marion; two step-daughters, Mindy (Brad) Albright, Muncie, and Nancy Carpenter, Englewood, FL; five grandchildren, Michaela (Jeff) Gold, Caleb Conner, Lindsi (Chris) Davis, Brandon (Desa) Williams, and Jami Carpenter; eight great-grandchildren, Tyler and Mason Davis, Coralee, Nadalhia, Ralph, Marilou, and Stella Mae Williams, and Madison Barber; and two step-brothers, Maurie and Tim Conner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.