Larry J. Ford, 72, 54, passed away in Amboy on June 15, 2020.
He was born in Kokomo to James P. and Helen L. (Shepherd) Ford.
Larry worked for the Town of Converse, maintenance department.
He is survived by his children, Anthony Ford, Amboy; Bambi (James) Dickison, Marion; Neil (Lisa) Ford, Converse; Chris (Keith) Carlson, Claypool; Marty Roberts, Glens, Mississippi; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
There will be no services. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Larrison-Martin Chapel, 308 East Marion Street, Converse, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com.
