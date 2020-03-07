Larry Gene Boyle, II, 53, Upland, passed away at 12:51 am on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Aperion Care in Marion. He was born in Marion on Monday, November 7, 1966, to Larry and Wanda (Vice) Boyle, Sr.. He married Gloria Keith, who survives.
Larry graduated from Marion High School and attended Ivy Tech. He worked in retail as a salesperson for several years. He attended Hillside Wesleyan Church.
There were several activities that Larry enjoyed, including metal detecting and prospecting, as well as fishing. He was an avid fisherman! He loved football and was a diehard Raiders fan. He was also a racing fan and especially followed Dale Earnhardt, Sr.. However, there was no one who could compare to A.J. Foyt, whom he considered the best race car driver ever!
Larry will be remembered as one who loved a good chat, was ornery, and found great delight in joking around with others. He loved to make everyone laugh! More than anything, though, Larry loved his family and his mother. His daughters were the light of his life, and he was a very proud father.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria; mother, Wanda Boyle; daughters, Ashley Boyle of Upland and Sarah Boyle of Upland; cousin who was like a brother, Roger Goodman of Marion; aunt, Teresa Goodman of Marion; and good friends, Wayne (Linda) Boswell of Summitville and Roger Murray.
He was preceded in death by his father and an uncle, Tim Boyle.
The family will receive visitors from 12 noon to 2:00 pm on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Hillside Wesleyan Church, 2510 S. Home Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Larry’s life will begin at 2:00 pm. Pastor Gary Bingham will be officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hillside Wesleyan Church, 2510 S. Home Ave., Marion, IN 46953.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
