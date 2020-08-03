Larry E. Schmidt, 77, of rural Bryant, IN, passed away at 5:05 PM on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born on Friday, May 21, 1943, in Mercer County, OH.
There will be no calling hours at the Funeral Home.
A public Graveside Service will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Geneva at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 with Pastor Ken Stirratt officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
