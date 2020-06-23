Larry E. Jines, age 55, of Huntington, died at 2:35 a.m. June 23 in Huntington.
Visitation will be from 3 – 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Pastor Matt Snodderly officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Huntington. Larry was born on May 28, 1965 in Bluffton, the son of Daniel and Vicky (Beeks) Jines.
