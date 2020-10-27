Larry Dale Schaumleffel, 78, of North Webster, IN (formally of Charlotte County, FL), passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. Born on March 10, 1942 in Marion, Indiana, he was a son of the late Richard and Esther (Scott) Schaumleffel. Larry retired from Cox Lumber in Punta Gorda, FL in 2003.
Larry enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed restoring antique tractors and participated in tractor pulls. He liked to fish and was everyone’s handyman.
