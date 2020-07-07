Larry D Stewart, 57, of rural Poneto, IN (Chester Twp.), passed away on Sunday, July 05, 2020. He was born on Saturday, August 25, 1962, in Bluffton, IN.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Thursday, July 09, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A service to celebrate his life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 10, 2020. Interment will follow in the Mossburg Cemetery in Wells County.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancy funeralhomes.com
