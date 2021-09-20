Larry D. Curless, 89, of rural Wabash, Indiana, died at 7:30 pm, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at his home. He was born on Dec. 29, 1931, in Wabash County, Indiana, to Wilbur T. and M. Catherine (Garber) Curless.
Larry was a 1949 graduate of Linlawn High School and was President of his senior class. He received his BS in Agriculture Economics from Purdue University in 1953. Larry served in the US Army from 1953-1955, was stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and organized and directed the Drum and Bugle Corp. He first married Marilyn Eltzroth in Wabash County on July 27, 1952; she died Sept. 28, 2000. He then married Anne (Renbarger) Garver in Wabash, on Sept. 15, 2001. Larry farmed from 1955 until 1982, and also was a tax preparer and accountant. He owned and operated Curless Tax Service until his retirement, and after his retirement he worked as the Endowment and Planned Giving Officer for the Honeywell Center and served as an interim C.E.O. He was a member of the Wabash First United Methodist Church, where he served on various committees and also taught Sunday School. Larry was also a member of the Mark C. Honeywell Society, Purdue Agricultural Alumni, Purdue All American Band Alumni, Farm Bureau Inc., National Association of Tax Practitioners, Wabash County Pork Producers, Wabash Community Theater and Orchestra, and was a life member of Honeywell and Purdue University. Larry served on many boards, including, the Honeywell Foundation, Country-Mark Co-Op Inc, now Land O' Lakes, and the Wabash Valley Music Association. He was selected as the Distinguished Purdue University Agriculture Alumni in 1999, Distinguished Indiana Hoosier in 2003, and the Wabash Distinguished Citizen in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.