After a long battle with lung cancer, Larry D. Chandler, of Marion, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 69 years old. He was born in Mount Sterling, Kentucky, on January 12, 1952, to the late R.C. and Grace (Wright) Chandler. On April 21, 1979, he married Marilyn Ellis, and she survives.
Larry graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1970. He was a tour bus driver for the entertainment industry for 40 years with Hemphill Brothers Coach Company, All Access Coach Leasing, and Senators Coaches. He also drove for the Bill Gaither Trio, Oak Ridge Boys, T.G. Sheppard, and many other music entertainers and WWE Wrestling. He retired in January of 2019.
