Larry C. White, 77, of Marion, passed away at 9:45 pm on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Rolling Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center in LaFontaine. He was born in Redkey on October 5, 1942, to Bernard and Loretta White, who preceded him in death. On September 5, 1997, he married Debra Purser, and she survives.
At Larry’s request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
