Larry Alan Harris, 75, of Gas City, passed away at 1:35 am on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in his home. He was born in Wells County, IN on April 10, 1945, to Junior and Gladys (Jorden) Harris. On January 10, 1989, he married Cordie Kay Bailey, and she preceded him in death on April 12, 2016.
After graduating high school, Larry served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he worked as a machinist for RCA, retiring in 2005.
