Lana June Seacott, 69, passed away at home in Indianapolis on the morning of Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was able to love and be loved well the last week of her life. Great, joyful fellowship with Emi, Katy, Sally, Linda, Annie, Maureen, Nancy, Nora, Anne-Marie and Rachel filled her heart. Mike, Emma and Satchel were there taking good care of Lana every step of the way. Although she did not get to enjoy two of her favorites – NCAA March Madness and gardening in her yard – she had fun sharing memories about the Indiana Hoosiers and her butterfly bushes. These past few years brought the opportunity for Lana to take care of her little brother, Damon, just like when she was a teenager and he was a toddler. Throughout this battle with cancer, the good folks of the Community Cancer Center North, especially Allison and Natasha, offered care and support to Lana every step of the way.
Lana grew up on a dairy farm near Swayzee, graduated from Fairmount High School and Indiana University. She was retired from the Red Key Tavern where she found delight in taking care of people throughout her community of friends and loved ones.
Lana had several major health issues as a child following her throughout life. She never allowed her health to slow her down. She just kept taking on whatever obstacle came her way. The rest of her family – Cora, June, Ed, Dennis, and later Harriet, Deb and Dan, journeyed with Lana through joy, tragedy, laughter, sorrow, and hope. Lana’s greatest happiness was joining the Beasley clan. She and Mike established a home and abundant life together. We hope you will join us for a celebration of Lana sometime this summer. Bug Mike or Damon if you want to be notified of the date, place and time when it gets established. Hope we can keep spreading the joy and love Lana brought to our lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.