Lacy Marie (Croucher) Skinner, 34, Gas City, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Tuesday, June 17, 1986, to Bill Croucher and Janice (Thomas) Croucher.
Lacy attended Mississinewa High School. Lacy had a fierce battle with illness throughout her life and was quite the warrior and never willing to just give up. Lacy's life was not measured by days, but by the bonds she made. Tight and durable were the threads she used to sew us all in. If a thread broke, she had two more to close the gap. Her life merged with ours; and ours with hers. The adversity she endured was made lighter by those who endured with her. And the light she shined was made brighter by those who illuminated her. We can still honor Lacy daily by continuing to use durable thread and closing gaps.
