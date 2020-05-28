Kyle M. Beck, 37, of Marion passed away on May 27, 2020.
He was born in Nashville, Tennessee on April 12, 1983 and lived all of his life in Marion.
Kyle was a 2001 Marion High School graduate where he excelled in cross country and track holding the school title for the 800 meter race. After high school Kyle attended Indiana State University and then enlisted in the United States Army. He served in Afghanistan Operation Enduring Freedom and received the Army Service Ribbon. When he was honorably discharged and returned to Marion he was employed with Paddock View as direct care support and most recently he worked with his brother in lawn care and maintenance.
Kyle was a talented guitarist and passionate about music. He cared deeply for his three children and was dedicated to his siblings and his friends.
Kyle leaves behind his three children, Kyria Frederick Beck and twins, Livia Leighton Beck and Malachi Matthew Beck, all of Marion; parents, Gregory (Shirley) Beck, Marion; Lisa A. (Robert “Butch”) Blades, Marion; the mother of his children, Miranda Walker and her oldest son, Caiden Daniel, both of Marion; twin sister, Kimberly M. (Kurtis) George, Noblesville; Robbie C. (Jodi) Beck, Marion; Greg A. (Jenna) Beck, Anderson; step-siblings, Michael Sheward, Surprise, Arizona; Darrick (Brooke Sample) Jones, Marion; Heather R. (Ollie Farris) Jones, Marion; Shane (Shane Laubach) Blades, Marion; a host of cousins, aunts, uncles and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Catherine I. Beck; paternal grandparents, Cleo and Irene Beck; maternal grandparents, Robert Bolduc and Catherine Stanwood.
Visitation will be held from 11am-12:45pm, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion. Covid-19 guidelines set forth by Governor Holcomb of the State of Indiana will be enforced. The Celebration of Life services will be held privately. Burial with military honors will take place in Estates of Serenity Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
