Kyle Glen Guenther, 32, of Marion, passed away at 10:04 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Marion General Hospital in Marion. He was born in Valparaiso on April 15, 1987, to Jeff and Annette “Annie” (Charochak) Guenther. He married Melissa (Bartrom) Guenther on October 9, 2016.
Kyle graduated from Sheridan High School and from IU-Kokomo with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Secondary Education. He taught social studies at Madison-Grant Junior/Senior High School and was a favorite teacher for many. He was an assistant basketball coach and had been an assistant baseball coach in the past. He was also an avid supporter for his students who participated in other activities. Kyle had previously taught and coached at Carroll Consolidated School Corporation. He also coached junior high basketball at Sheridan and Wapahani while in college. His love for his students and players extended beyond the classroom and the court, which was evident by the relationships he maintained with them long after they graduated.
Kyle’s love of sports, from belting out “Take Me out to the Ball Game” at age four at a family gathering in Canada, to his time as a student athlete himself, and then as a coach, went beyond sports…it was love of team, locker room, bus rides, and relationships. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and even proposed to his wife, Melissa, on Wrigley Field. He also named his dog, Ivy, after the outfield wall.
Kyle’s passion for life was evident in his love for his family. He was a loving husband and best friend to Melissa. Anyone who knew Kyle knew that his step-son, Brody, and his nieces, Ellie, Arie, and Sawyer, held a very special place in his heart. He was their playmate, friend, and fan! He was a great role model for Brody, and his face lit up anytime he got to see one of his nieces, even if it was over FaceTime.
He made an impact on people even if they only met him once. Kyle was known for his character and integrity. He was personable and relatable, yet his students still showed him great respect. Words people have used to describe Kyle are genuine, authentic, larger than life, and fiercely loyal. His zest for life was contagious. Kyle was a proud organ donor and, through his donations, he will continue to help others. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Kyle is survived by his wife, Melissa of Marion; step-son, Brody Hammond of Marion; parents, Jeff and Annette Guenther of Westfield; brother, Brett (Holly) Guenther of Fort Wayne; father-in-law, Mike Bartrom of Marion; brother-in-law, Daniel (Lindsay) Bartrom of Marion; grandmother, Rosemary Charochak (Bill) Evans of Fort Wayne; Auntie Sue (John) Ray of Chesterton; Auntie Bun Nixon of Valparaiso; Uncle Doug (Sue) Charochak of Peabody, MA; Uncle Rich Charochak of Greenville, SC; nieces, Ellie and Arie Bartrom of Marion; Sawyer Guenther of Fort Wayne; many loving cousins; and his dog, Ivy.
He was preceded in death by infant brother, Kurt; infant sister, Sydney; grandparents, Jerry Charochak; Mimi and Papa Guenther; and mother-in-law, Sherri Bartrom.
To celebrate Kyle’s life, the family will receive visitors from 4 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Madison-Grant Junior/Senior High gymnasium, 11580 S.E. 00 W. Rd, Fairmount, IN.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Avenue, Marion, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coach Kyle Guenther Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation of Grant County at GiveToGrant.org/Memorial or 505 W. Third St., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
