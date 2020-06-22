Kyle Dean Everhart, 39, passed away at 2:45 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospice Inpatient Unit in Indianapolis.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Kyle will be cremated.
Condolences: www.keplingerfuneralhome.com.
Memorials: Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348 or Blackford County Food Pantry, 1015 W. Washington St., Hartford City, IN 47348.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.