Kory Lee “KP” Pratt, 35, died unexpectedly at his home on December 28, 2020. He was born in Marion, the oldest of two sons, to Keven and Kim (Hunt) Pratt, Upland, who survive.
To know Kory was to love him; he never knew a stranger and greeted everyone with warmth that only he had. He was an avid Pacers and Cubs fan and could give you a detailed breakdown of about any craft beer you asked about. Kory was the friend you could call anytime – day or night – and he’d be there. There was hardly a place from Marion to Indy where you couldn’t find someone that knew him. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met and will be greatly missed by his family as well as countless friends.
