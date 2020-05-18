Kory Lee Emge, age 25, of Silver Lake, Indiana, died at 5:55 p.m. May 15 at his home.
Private visitation will be held.
Preferred memorials are to Melinda Shoebridge, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Kory was born on April 17, 1995 in Greenfield, the son of Rodney Emge and Melinda (Holden) Shoebridge.
Survivors include his mother and father, sisters Kerri (Charles) Low, Kristy Emge, Cierra Emge, and Katlyn (Josh) Foutz, brother, Camden Shoebridge, grandparents William and Penny Holden, and Bob Emge.
Sign the guestbook at www.baileylove.com. Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Kory Emge.
