Kory J. Thiellen, 36, Marion, passed away at 4:19 pm on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. A lifelong resident of Marion, Kory was born on Monday, November 12, 1984, to Kenneth Thiellen and to Nancy (Oyler) Anderson.
Kory worked for Capstone throughout his adult life. He loved being a dad and spending time with his kids. He also loved drawing, tattooing, and working on cars.
