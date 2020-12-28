Kinder Ann Noel Stonebraker came into the world, September 8, 2020 at 10:01am at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. During her three short months here on earth she touched many lives and was deeply loved by family, friends, the PICU and NICU staff at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent Women’s Hospital. Her life was a brief gift to us and will live in our hearts forever. On December 21, 2020 at 10:08 am, she was greeted by her Big Sister and Cousin as she met the eyes of Jesus.
There is no footprint to small that it does not leave an imprint on the world.
