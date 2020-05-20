Kimberly K. Vollmar, age 58, of Huntington, died at 12:59 a.m. May 20.
Public graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Huntington.
Preferred memorials are to Michael R. Vollmar, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Kim was born on January 20, 1962 in Huntington, the daughter of Delbert Suter and Monta (Edington) Orr. She married Michael R. Vollmar on June 14, 1986 in Huntington and was a homemaker.
