Kimberly Jo "Kim" Harris, 47, Gas City, earned her angel wings 12:55 am on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, June 23, 1973, to Dale Yeskie and Patty Jo (Lloyd-Yeskie) Davis. She married Scott Harris on July 6, 1996 at Sunnycrest Baptist Church.
Kimberly graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1991 in Gas City, Indiana where she was involved in DECA and Business Professionals of America. She went on to attend Vincennes University and later enrolled in classes at Indiana Wesleyan University. During high school, she worked at Marsh South in Marion, Indiana. She later worked at Carey Services. After getting married, she helped open the Courtyard by Marriott in Kokomo. After moving back to Marion, she worked at Dr. Bakane's office, Marion General Hospital, and Indiana Wesleyan University. She later worked at American Woodmark and LMR Services. She most recently worked at Sage Trucking School as an Administrator of CDL Testing Services. She previously served on the Board of Twin City We Care. She was a member of Southside Wesleyan Church where she was a past Secretary of the Church Board. She grew up in First Christian Church of Marion, Indiana. She was also a former member of the Jonesboro Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and Center Township Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She was also a member of CPC Sympathy Club.
