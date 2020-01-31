Kimberly C. Runkel, age 56, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Huntington, died at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at her home.
There will be no visitation or funeral services at this time
Kim was born on Aug. 23, 1963 in Marion, the daughter of George and Pat Runkel. She was a 1981 graduate of Huntington North High School and worked at Huggy Bear in Warren. She enjoyed camping and hiking.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.bailey love.com. Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Kimberly C. Runkel.
