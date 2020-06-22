Kevin Ray Pauley, 56, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home.
Kevin was born on June 27, 1963, in Hartford City, to Ray Pauley and Nancy Michael (Pauley) Binegar. He attended Eastbrook Community Schools.
He played varsity football, basketball, and baseball and graduated in 1981. Kevin went on to further his education by attending Ivy Tech in 1981-1982 and then on to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. He married the love of his life, Paula (Adams) Pauley on February 22, 1993, in Marion.
Kevin began his professional life with Danco Tool and Die Company, and his career with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department began in November 1983, when he was hired as a jail officer. Kevin was promoted to a road deputy in 1985. During his service to the GCSD he served on the SWAT Team, JEAN Team, was a detective, Sargent, Lieutenant, and Captain. He retired after 33 1/2 years in December 2016.
Kevin had memberships with the Swayzee Masonic Lodge until it closed, and then became a part of the Fairmount Masonic Lodge, Indiana Sheriff’s Association, Florida Sheriff’s Association, and the Marion Aero Club where he sat on the board.
Kevin was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. He was an umpire and coach for baseball at Jefferson Township, Lincoln Field, and the PAL Club. Kevin loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, going on casino trips, and traveling around the country with Paula on his Harley.
Kevin’s family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Trenton Avriett, PA, and his nursing staff at Moffitt Cancer Center, in Tampa, FL, as well as Dr. Edmond Bendaly, MD, and his staff at Progressive Cancer Center, Marion, and Visiting Nurse Hospice.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Paula Pauley, Marion; mother, Nancy Michael (Pauley) Binegar, Fairmount; children, Timothy (Lauren) Pauley, Marion; and Laura (Nick) Ashba, Marion; sister, Cheryl Pauley, Fairmount; grandchildren, Luke Andrew Ashba, Amelia Jane Ashba, Isla Kay Pauley, Hannah Rose Pauley, and Jaxson Lee Cunningham; nephew, Travis Pearcy of Muncie and great-niece, Katelyn Pearcy of Fairmount.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Pauley.
Arrangements for Kevin have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953, where on Sunday, June 28, 2020, a visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., then at 5:00 P.M. the Masonic Memorial Services will begin, and will be followed by a Celebration of Life Service with Bill Sparks officiating.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department will provide honors for Kevin during the visitation and Celebration of Life Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Kevin to Gilead Ministries located at 212 N. Baldwin Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46952, or they can be given to the funeral home to give to Gilead Ministries.
Online memories and condolences may be left at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
