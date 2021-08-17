Kevin Michael Thien, 55, Marion, passed away at 6:33 am on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Tuesday, November 9, 1965, to Donald Thien and to Karen (Miller) Owings. Kevin was a self-employed home repairman.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Karen Owings; brother, Donald (Lori) Thien of Marion; sisters, Alecia Thien of Marion, Rhonda (LaVern) Haynes of Marion, Michelle (LaRue) Haynes of Marion, Jennifer Rangel of Marion, Dawnita Artis of Marion, Linda Nelson of Gas City, Lydia Rowles of Dunkirk, and April Huff of TN; grandmother, Frances Hueston of Marion; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
