Kevin Matthew Hairell, 32, of Marion, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020.
Kevin was born October 5, 1987 in Marion, Indiana the son of Kevin M. Hairell and Mary (Roberts) Hairell. Kevin was a foreman of a welding crew for seven years at Structural Steel (Marion Steel).
Kevin had a love for the outdoors; he was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. Kevin also enjoyed riding his 2015 Harley- Davidson Street Glide Special. He was a member of the NRA. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his daughter; he was a great father and uncle.
Kevin is survived by his parents, Kevin M. Hairell and Mary (Roberts) Hairell; daughter, Khloe Elizabeth Hairell of Marion; Fiancé, Jasmine Carter of Upland; Two sisters, Stephanie Hairell of Marion; Sheila Hairell of Marion; Khloes mother, Maegen Bramblett of Marion; Two nieces Aubree Hisey and Lylah Hairell ; One nephew Tyson Hisey.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents.
Friends and Family may call from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday September 1, 2020 Funeral Service will immediately follow calling at 6:00 p.m. at Raven- Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W, Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the funeral home with Matthew Trexler officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Khloe Hairell trust fund C/O Raven-Choate Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.raven choate.com.
