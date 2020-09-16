Kevin E. Whitt, age 39 of Marion passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Van Buren, Indiana.
Kevin was born January 16, 1981 in Wabash, Indiana the son of Larry and Karen (Carpenter) Whitt.
He was a mechanic at Jiffy Lube for 15 years. Kevin was known as “Kevo from West Marion”. He loved to read and work on cars and go fishing. Kevin also liked motorcycles and old cars, especially Cadillacs. He owned a 55 Oldsmobile.
He is survived by his parents, Larry and Karen Whitt of Marion; three sons, Jordan (Adriann) Whitt of Marion, Trevor Whitt of Gas City and Jimmy Whitt of LaFontaine; a daughter, Taylor Whitt of Gas City; a brother, Michael (Brandy) Whitt of Wabash; a sister, Angela Whitt (Jason Collins) of Marion; and one grandchild.
Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana. Funeral Services will begin at noon with Pastor Allen Hudson officiating. Burial will follow funeral services in Grant Memorial Park Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
