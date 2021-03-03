Kerigan Vivian Carnes gained her angel wings, on Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:34 PM. She was born on Dec. 19, 2014.
Please join us as we celebrate Kerigan’s life, with a true princess celebration. Visitors will be received from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday March 5th, 2021 with funeral services taking place on Saturday March 6th, 2021 at 11 a.m. Both being held at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 109 West Windsor St. in Montpelier Indiana. After the funeral service, the procession will be led by a horse drawn carriage to Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.
